Today’s morning post is a bit late but I think the image compensated for the delay. One of Thanda Safari’s female Cheetah had a good look around for a tree perch. One of her three cubs joined her on the tree. The littles ones are doing very well, growing up fast 😊

Enjoy your Saturday!

