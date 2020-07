As we returned from our afternoon game drive a surprise waited for us at Thanda Safari’s Villa iZulu. A White Rhino bull had arrived just a few minutes before at the waterhole in front of the villa.

I love this (rather low quality) images for itsspecial atmosphere captured using a long time exposure.

Have a good evening 😊

