Giraffe courtship can take a long time. As a female gets into estrous a male (or males) will pursue her and try to mate. But she will only submit once she is ready. Scenes like this one are quite common. But the gentleman will not give up easily.

The lady will start walking in tight circles around him and touching his sides in the process when she is good and ready.

Chatting up – Giraffe style 😊

