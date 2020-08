This morning’s picture is one from my archives. I took this image of Southern African Ground Squirrels during my trip to Namibia’s Etosha National Park ten years ago.

I had to lie flat on the ground to get on eye level with them, which was much easier to do at the time then it is now 😊.

