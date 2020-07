Let’s make this Elephant week with my fourth Ellie post.

Today this bull calmly crossed the road right in front of me. I love to be close to these impressive creatures. As he approached I backed up a bit and made space for him to cross without changing his direction. He gave me a ‘smell’ with his trunk and a good look before he crossed.

Have a good weekend!

