THE EVENING POST – THE SECRET SEVEN

I am sure you have heard of the Big Five (African Lion, Leopard, African Bush Elephant, Black Rhino and Cape Buffalo) and you might have heard of the Small Five (Ant Lion, Leopard Tortoise, Elephant Shrew, Rhino Beetle and Buffalo Weaver).

This is a collage of a more unusual grouping called the Secret Seven. These mammals are very hard to find and are on the sighting wish list of most regular safari goers. I have seen six of the seven – on very rare occasions – in my 20 years of safaris. The only one I have never seen is a Pangolin 😊

PS: The Wednesday bird from this morning was a Martial Eagle

