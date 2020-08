These two Giraffe bulls did what Giraffes do best: Staring for a long time at something in the distance. Often they focus on predators or – in this case – on other male Giraffes. This behavior is very useful for guides and trackers as following their stare often leads straight to interesting sightings.

Have a good evening 😊

