As I drove past Thanda Safari’s Villa iZulu this afternoon I saw a Giraffe bull staring at the gate. He did this for a good reason as one of our Lionesses had taken position in front the entrance, for a bit of extra bush security! 😊

PS: I will be taking a bit of time off and therefore only post once per day. Normal service will be restored next Friday 😊

