THE MORNING POST – PAKAMISA VIEWS

I stayed a few days with my friends at Pakamisa Private Game Reserve; for the 63th time since my arrival in South Africa in 2012 :-). Besides doing the usual wildlife and horse photography I produced material for some short ‘Pakamisa – Ready for Business’ videos.

This is a drone clip of an interesting 360 degree winter view over the reserve and its surroundings. It shows the tall Pakamisa mountain, the beautiful lodge with its stunning views, the long Pakamisa valley with the horse stables, and the Pongola valley with its vast sugar cane fields.

Isabella and her team are getting ready to re-open for South African guests in September. Just contact res@pakamisa.co.za for more information or to book your stay at this amazing place.

Soundtrack courtesy of ROOT.

Enjoy your weekend!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #pakamisagamereserve @pakamisagamereserve