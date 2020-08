Imagine you have a bit of an itch on your head and imagine that to give it a good scratch using strong sickle bush spines! You better have a large boss (the horn plate on top of the buffalo’s head) and a really thick skin.

This is a short video of a Cape Buffalo bull attending to such an itch. Have a good day 😊

PS: If you look carefully you recognize a Cape (Glossy) Starling sitting unperturbed in a tree nearby 😊

