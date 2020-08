One feels rather small when a large Elephant focuses his attention on the open safari vehicle one is sitting in, even if it is only for a few seconds.

This is one of the oldest and largest bulls on Thanda Safari. We estimate his weight over 6 tons (=3 Land Rovers 😊).

PS: Today’s morning post bird was a White-backed Vulture

#Thandasafari @thandasafari #christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography