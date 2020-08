After a day in the office I decided to spend an hour before sunset at Mgankla dam. It was very quiet at the waterhole so I decided to listen to an audio book. After about 30 minutes all by myself I heard a slight rumble. It was the start of a large herd of Cape Buffalo arriving for evening drinks.

This is my favorite picture from this evening taken with my iPhone.

Have a good evening.

