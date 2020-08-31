THE MORNING POST – MY FAVORITE TREE

At this time of the year my favorite trees come into bloom. Weeping Boer-beans (Schotia brachypetala) are called Hhuilboerboon in Afrikaans and uVovovo in isiZulu.

They produce copious amounts of nectar which occasional drips from the tree (Weeping) and the early settlers in South Africa (Boers) roasted the seed beans as coffee replacement, which gives them their name.

In traditionally Zulu medicine the bark of the tree is used to make tee, which apparently is an excellent cure for hangover headaches.

Very distinct with their bright red flowers they attract many bird species which makes them one of birders’ and photographers’ favorite trees.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari