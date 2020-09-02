THE EVENING POST – CHEETAH AND THE CLEANUP CREW

Midday today I heard on the reserve radio that our two Cheetah boys had killed an Impala near Thanda House. I went out in my SUV to have a look. This is footage I took at this interesting sighting. The two males were feeding on the carcass while many scavenging birds were waiting for their turn.

Pied Crows, a Tawny Eagle, White-backed Vultures, Lapped-faced Vultures and a huge Marabou Stork were waiting for the Cheetahs to leave the remains of the Impala behind after finishing their meal. I stayed for almost an hour before I had to leave the scene for a short meeting.

When I returned thirty minutes later on my way home the Cheetah had left and the scavengers had already cleaned up most of the remains. The bush cleanup crew at work! PS: This morning’s post’s bird was a Southern Yellow-billed Hornbill.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari