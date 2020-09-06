THE EVENING POST – ROUGH PLAY

This morning I saw from my office window that a group of Elephants made their way to the Thanda House waterhole. I joined them at the water just in time to record this – rather noisy – video.

Two young bulls played a bit rough in the water with a young calf. It called out loudly and various females reacted immediately trumpeting and running to its aid. Elephant females are not for nothing considered some of the best mums on earth.

Have a good week 😊

