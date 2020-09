Serious birders see the world slightly different from regular safari guests. This picture taken during today’s Cheetah sighting demonstrates this special mindset.

Most people will hardly recognize the Yellow-throated Longclaw passing in front of the Cheetah cub. A true birder will thoroughly enjoy the Longclaw while ignoring the Cheetah in the background 😊

Have a good night!

