Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE MORNING POST – SCHADENFREUDE!

Just after the sun had set Bheki had a bit of a laugh when a herd of Cape Buffalo walked into two Cheetah males resting next to the water. As soon as one of the Buffalos got a whiff of the cats he went into attack mode. Buffalos hate cats!

The Cheetah ran off but the commotion scared the other Buffalos and they quickly retreated in the opposite direction until the dust had settled. Eventually they came back and had their drinks.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari #bhekiknows

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.