Just after the sun had set Bheki had a bit of a laugh when a herd of Cape Buffalo walked into two Cheetah males resting next to the water. As soon as one of the Buffalos got a whiff of the cats he went into attack mode. Buffalos hate cats!

The Cheetah ran off but the commotion scared the other Buffalos and they quickly retreated in the opposite direction until the dust had settled. Eventually they came back and had their drinks.

