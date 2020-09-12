THE MORNING POST – WINTER TIME AND 118 BIRDS

This week I hosted two very serious birders from Pretoria, Annelize and Gerhard, who have currently 608 birds on their life list. Gerhard also enjoys his bird photography very much.

They stayed for four nights at the Thanda Safari Lodge and had booked the Green Mamba 1, my Photographic Safari Vehicle, for their stay.

Having a private safari vehicle gave them the freedom to shape their own schedule which included all morning birding drives, a night safari and 2-hour sessions at various Thanda Safari birding-hotspots. We even added an excursion to the kuMasinga hide at Mkuze Game Reserve, which is one of the most productive bird hides in the country.

Annelize and Gerhard were very happy with the 118 bird sightings which they were able to note on the Thanda Safari bird cecklist. This was especially impressive as most of the Summer birds have not arrived yet back on Thanda.

The beautiful and comfortable surroundings of the Thanda Safari Lodge, the excellent cuisine and the great dangerous game and general game sightings made this the perfect place for their first getaway after the long lockdown period.

These are five collages illustrating the various facets of their highly enjoyable stay.

They will be back, soon!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

#GreenMamba1