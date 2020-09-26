Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE DAILY POST – LONG NECKS TOO SHORT

Giraffe necks are quite long and they use them efficiently for their own grooming. But looking at the overall animals their necks are too short!

Why? Because adult Giraffe have to spread their front legs apart in a very awkward and vulnerable posture to be able to drink. I have not seen any other mammal that has to do these sort of acrobatics to get a drink.

Conclusion: Their necks are too short or their legs are too long 😊

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.