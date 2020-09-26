THE DAILY POST – LONG NECKS TOO SHORT

Giraffe necks are quite long and they use them efficiently for their own grooming. But looking at the overall animals their necks are too short!

Why? Because adult Giraffe have to spread their front legs apart in a very awkward and vulnerable posture to be able to drink. I have not seen any other mammal that has to do these sort of acrobatics to get a drink.

Conclusion: Their necks are too short or their legs are too long 😊

