I get often asked the question if I have any pets. And the answer is no. Unless one counts the frog sitting on my door hunting bugs and an Nyala bull who has figured out how to walk over the cattle grid at Thanda Houses’ gate without getting zapped by 10,000 volt. He is going in and out as he pleases and he is very relaxed when I pass him walking from my office to my room. And then there are all the creatures on the 14,000ha (35,000 acres) game reserve surrounding my home.

Conclusion: No pets needed 😊

