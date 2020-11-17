THE DAILY POST – THROUGH BINOCULARS!

As I returned from a town trip I decided to drive back home through iSimangaliso Wetland Park (Eastern Shores) and stop at a small waterhole. I only had my mobile phone with me so I took a few pictures through my binoculars.

In total I counted 15 different species, which came for a drink during the 20 minutes I stopped at the water.

Species list: Spur-winged Goose, Egyptian Goose, Yellow-billed Kite, Hadada Ibis, Blue Wildebeest, Waterbuck, Nyala, Warthog, Pied Kingfisher, Barn Swallows, Red-breasted Swallow, Black-bellied Bustard, South African Giraffe, Burchell’s Zebra, and Common Buzzard.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography