What a year!

Undoubtably 2020 was the most difficult year for mankind in my lifetime and I really hope that 2021 will be better.

Especially for under-privileged people, who were living on the bread line before this disaster hit, life got extremely hard.

I am lucky to live and work at Thanda Safari and I am grateful that no one in my family and no one amongst my friends got seriously ill.

It was a privilege to regularly post pictures, videos and stories about wildlife which were appreciated by so many of you around the world.

I wish all of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2021

… with a collage of some of the many pictures I was lucky enough to take in 2020.

Was für ein Jahr!

Zweifellos war 2020 das schwierigste Jahr für die Menschheit in meiner Lebenszeit und ich hoffe sehr, dass 2021 besser wird.

Besonders für unterprivilegierte Menschen, die schon vor dieser Katastrophe an Existenzminimum lebten, wurde das Leben extrem hart.

Ich habe das Glück, auf Thanda Safari zu leben und zu arbeiten, und ich bin dankbar, dass niemand in meiner Familie und keiner meiner Freunde ernsthaft krank wurde.

Es war ein Privileg, regelmäßig Wildlife-Bilder, -Videos und -Geschichten zu veröffentlichen, die von vielen Menschen auf der ganzen Welt geschätzt wurden.

Frohe Weihnachten und ein gutes neues Jahr 2021

… mit einer Collage einiger der vielen Bilder, die ich 2020 aufgenommen habe.