One Nile Crocodile was trying to snatch a fish out of another Crocodile’s mouth.

Result: They both missed the fish 😊

Tsendze river low bridge at the Shipandane overnight hide, S142, Kruger National Park

#ChristianSperkaPhotography #ChristianSperka #Kruger #KrugerNationalPark #KrugerSouthToNorth #KrugerNorth #KrugerSouthAfrica #ExploreKruger