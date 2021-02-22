A new book by Leon Wobbe and Christian Sperka*

ALL PROCEEDS FROM THE BOOK SALES WILL GO TO THE INKANYISO CRÈCHE PROJECT

Early last year a young man from Germany by the name of Leon Wobbe spent eight weeks as a Ulwazi volunteer on Thanda Safari. He brought along his camera equipment and I taught him wildlife photography. Besides taking many pictures on Thanda Safari we also went together on photography trips to the Sabi Sands Game Reserve, to Kruger National Park and to the iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

We created a coffee table book about Leon’s 8 weeks and my 8 years in South Africa. It includes some of our best pictures and a few stories about our South African adventures. I am very proud and grateful that I was able to provide my pictures and stories to the book and I enjoyed very much creating this ‘little piece of South African art’ together with Leon.

The text is written in German and in English and the book has 96 pages. It is available for sale at the Thanda Safari curio shops or directly from me (It can be be sent out world-wide via courier if requested / courier fees are extra). The local price for the book is ZAR490 (~EUR30 or ~USD35). All proceeds from the book sales will go directly towards the Inkanyiso Crèche Project (which got its own chapter in the book). Anyone who wants to pay more as a donation to the crèche is very welcome. Some of my friends from around the world and I support the Inkanyiso Crèche Project since 2018.

A digital version of the book (PDF) is also for sale for R200 (or more :-). The income from these ‘digital sales’ will also go towards the crèche.

For information about the project and/or to order the 8 WEEKS and 8 YEARS book (hard copy or PDF) please contact me at info@sperka.com.

Click here to look at a few sample page spreads of the book: https://christiansperka.files.wordpress.com/2021/02/8-8-preview-s.pdf

Ulwazi Research (www.ulwaziresearch.com) is Thanda Safari’s volunteer and research program.

http://www.thanda.com

http://www.sperka.com