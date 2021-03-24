Posted on by Christian Sperka

Let’s talk about big cats …

The five members of the genus Panthera are also called the ‘big cats’. The next few posts will feature my favorite portraits of each species.

Today I start with the largest living cats on earth: Tigers (P.tigris). Six subspecies (Bengal- , Sumatran-, Amur-, Indio-chinese-, Bengal-, South China- Tigers) still exist in the wild and all of them occur ‘naturally’ only in Asia even if some of these magnificent creatures have also been released in some game reserves in South Africa.

I took the portrait of this Bengal Tiger in 2012 at the Nashville Zoo, Tennessee, USA.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #nashvillezoo @nashvillezoo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.