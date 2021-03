The five members of the genus Panthera are also called the ‘big cats’. Cat species number 4: The Leopard (p.pardus).

They occur in Africa and Asia and are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List because Leopard populations are threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation, and are declining in large parts of their range.

Picture taken in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography