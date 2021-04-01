Let’s talk about big cats – the honorary members!

Beside the five official members of the genus Panthera (Tiger, Lion, Jaguar, Leopard and Snow Leopard) there are five more cat species which do not quite fit into the ‘small cat definition’ as they are rather large and/or have very special features. I will introduce these over the next few days. Today it is the ‘All Americas’ representative of the ‘large cat club’:

The *Puma* (Puma.concolor)

Pumas have a huge distribution range all the way from Eastern Alaska all along the west ist of the Americas to Patagonia (and in Florida). Due to this huge distribution range these elusive cats are known locally by many names (Mountain Lion, Cougar, Painter, Catamount, Puma, Florida Panther and many more). They vary very much in size. In the North and South they are quite large (up to 90kg for a male) but closer to the equator they are in average much smaller (up to 50kg for a male).

