Let’s talk about big cats – the honorary members!

Beside the five official members of the genus Panthera (Tiger, Lion, Jaguar, Leopard and Snow Leopard) there are five more cat species which do not quite fit into the ‘small cat definition’ as they are rather large and/or have very special features.

Today I present the last of the ‘large cat club’:

The Eurasian Lynx (Lynx.lynx) – After Pumas and Cheetahs they are the largest of the small cats and the largest cats living in the wild in Europe.

So here they are again: The members of the ’10 largest wild cat species club’: Tiger, Lion, Jaguar, Leopard, Puma, Cheetah, Snow Leopard, Eurasian Lynx, Sunda Clouded Leopard and Mainland Clouded Leopard.

I only have pictures for a few of the remaining 28 wild cat species, which I will post over the next few days.

But for tomorrow I have created an overview of the cat (Felidae) family tree, which I hope will be helpful to some of you.

That’s it about big and large cats!

