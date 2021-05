A day of contradictions.

Beautiful sunny weather. Almost no wind. Hardly any mammals to be seen due to the thick bush. Very few birds at the hides. The quietest day I ever had at Mkuze Game Reserve …

… but a nice Elephant sighting, two very relaxed Rhinos, some stunning scenery and few very colorful birds. What a day!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography