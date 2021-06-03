Posted on by Christian Sperka

Another Bird Ringing Weekend at Thanda Safari

The last bird ringing with James Rawdon was a big success so we are repeating the exercise from 25 to 27 June.

… and I will be around to take bird and ‘guest with bird’ pictures, and help with bird photography questions.

Don’t miss this weekend and get up close and personal with our birds 😊

For inquiries or reservations contact reservations@thanda.co.za or +27325860149

