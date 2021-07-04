What an amazing catch!

or …. Never ignore your own rules!

Over the years I have developed my own set of rules when flying a drone. I have avoided major accidents and damage by sticking to those rules. One of them is never to fly sideways or backwards when flying on low altitude with no direct visual of the drone.

Yesterday evening I took some aerial pictures of Thanda House (to create

a tree map of the garden). And I ‘landed’ my drone in the high branches of a fever tree over 15 meters above the ground – when ignoring my own rules!

It lodged itself in the branches with two of the rotors unable to restarts.

This morning Mariana from Thanda Safari’s wildlife team helped me with a long pole to dislodge the drone from the tree.

And with an amazing catch she saved my DJI Mavic Mini 2 from hitting the vehicle she was standing on while holding a 12 meter pole in her other hand.

Thanks to her, Kent and Cait for coming to the drone rescue.

The little flying machine was perfectly fine after its adventure in the fever tree branches.

One of my lucky days 😊