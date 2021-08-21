Posted on by Christian Sperka

First pictures …

… taken with my new Canon EOS R6 camera…

This afternoon I went on the first game drive with my newest and first mirrorless camera. It has amazing capabilities in terms of low-light-photography and speed. With a special adapter I can use all my lenses (as the f/4 500mm shown in one of the pictures). I am working on fine-tuning the setup which is key for motion photography.

I am looking forward to producing many interesting wildlife shots with my new tool!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

