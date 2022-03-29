Posted on by Christian Sperka

SPECIAL PERKS

Some of the SPECIAL PERKS when booking a private game drive on the Green Mamba: A set of good rental binoculars for each guest to enhance their game drive experience and the newly installed red flood lights for exciting night drives under the stars!

The Green Mamba is my special game drive vehicle equipped to host photographers and anyone who would like a little extra luxury for their safari. The vehicle features a ‘Morning Nespresso/Cappuccino Bar’, an ‘Evening Martini Bar’, a 13″ Bird Book iPad with sound system and a lot of extra room for photographers to do ‘eye-level-photography’.

The Green Mamba is exclusively available to guests at Thanda Safari.

#Thandasafari @thandasafari #christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

