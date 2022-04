This morning I had an excellent vulture sighting at Thanda Safari. At least fifty of these large birds were feeding of a Zebra carcass.

After I took lots of pictures with my cameras I tried to take some images with my drone. To my surprise the vultures ignored this ‘small bird’ and I was able to capture some interesting material from the air.

