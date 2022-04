Interesting fact: They are so called for their defensive secretion of a poison, called Cantharidin, which causes blistering of the skin. It is used medically to remove warts.

About 7,500 Blister Beetle species are known worldwide.

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography #pakamisagamereserve