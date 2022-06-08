Posted on by Christian Sperka

10 TEN YEARS ON THANDA!

On 8th of June, ten years ago, I arrived at Thanda Safari. Since then I have called this incredible game reserve my home and my place of work.

I am very grateful for the opportunity to live the dream and work as Resident Wildlife Photographer on this beautiful property and I am looking forward to many more years at Thanda Safari.

This is a link to my post from 8 June 2012: https://sperka.info/2012/06/08/at-thanda-at-last/

