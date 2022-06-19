THANKS A LOT …

… for all the kind birthday messages!

This is the month of ’round’ anniversaries for me. A few days ago I celebrated my 10th year living and working in South Africa and at Thanda Safari.

Today, with my 60th birthday, I officially join the South African pensioners’ age club. But not to worry, I do not plan to retire any time soon. I will continue to capture the beauty of the African wilderness with my camera and teach others to do the same!

PS: The picture of me hiking! was taken by my brother Michael on our recent – very enjoyable – trip to the Drakensberg Mountains.