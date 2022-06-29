Posted on by Christian Sperka

Walk and Taxis …

After ten years in KwaZulu Natal I finally got to see downtown Durban as the natives do! I took a walking tour of the markets area in the center of town. Me and my guests, together with our local guide Johnny, took a few taxi rides (local minibus transport) as part of the tour. It was very snug in the full taxis.

We had a beautiful view over the city from Morningside at the start of the experience and ended up enjoying a Bunny Chow (Indian curry in a bun) at the Durban North beach.

Four interesting hours for anyone who wants to experience the real Durban!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

