Posted on by Christian Sperka

What a tour …

I am currently on a tour with a guest from the USA to Johannesburg, Pretoria, Timbavati Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, Pakamisa Private Game Reserve, iSimangsliso Wetland Park, and Thanda Safari. As I have limited time and limited internet connection during this trip I will not post regularly. But after my return to a Thanda mid of August I will share a comprehensive picture report on this exciting Custom Luxury Tour!

PS: These are four of my favorite pictures I took so far on this trip.

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography #pakamisagamereserve

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.
%d bloggers like this: