What a tour …

I am currently on a tour with a guest from the USA to Johannesburg, Pretoria, Timbavati Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, Pakamisa Private Game Reserve, iSimangsliso Wetland Park, and Thanda Safari. As I have limited time and limited internet connection during this trip I will not post regularly. But after my return to a Thanda mid of August I will share a comprehensive picture report on this exciting Custom Luxury Tour!

PS: These are four of my favorite pictures I took so far on this trip.

