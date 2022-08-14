Posted on by Christian Sperka

Pink-throated …

One of the most coveted bird sightings in our area is that of Pink-throated Twinspots. This morning Bheki, my very experienced Thanda Safari tracker, spotted four of these beautiful birds and I was lucky to get this shot of a male. I do not often post bird pictures on my photography channel (as I have dedicated birding Instagram and Facebook accounts for bird photography @ChristianSperkaBirding), but I thought this was too beautiful to let it pass!

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography

