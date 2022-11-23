Posted on by Christian Sperka

Watch Flying Alates …

… being prepared by termite workers for their mating flight. They are also called flying ants (which they are not!). Most of these airborne termites (male and female) get eaten by birds and other grateful diners. The few that survive, meet and mate with another lucky flying termite of the opposite sex will create a new termite colony as Kings and Queens!

#Amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography

