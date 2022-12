The unique combination of huge ears for cooling, a long multi-purposes-nose and tough ivory-tusks make Elephants incredible versatile to deal with their environment. This is one of my favorite Elephant images showing off these three feature!

#amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography