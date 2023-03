These are some of my favorite pictures taken since the beginning of this month.

Please note: I am now posting reels very regularly in Instagram @ChristianSperkaPhotograph. You might also want to follow me there not to miss out on anything 🙂

#amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography