The GREEN MAMBA has arrived!

THE GREEN MAMBA has arrived at Thanda House, but it is not a snake! It is the name of my new Land Rover Defender, which has been converted by a good friend of mine to a “Luxury & Photography Game Viewing Vehicle” – We named it Green Mamba 1 🙂 – more to follow soon …

The Green Mamba getting a ride from Durban to Thanda …

The Green Mamba’s maiden voyage to the Thanda Safari Lodge (with me and Marian in the vehicle and Garry on the tracker seat) …

Garry driving the Mamba of the trailer …