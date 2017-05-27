The GREEN MAMBA has arrived!
THE GREEN MAMBA has arrived at Thanda House, but it is not a snake! It is the name of my new Land Rover Defender, which has been converted by a good friend of mine to a “Luxury & Photography Game Viewing Vehicle” – We named it Green Mamba 1 🙂 – more to follow soon …
The Green Mamba getting a ride from Durban to Thanda …
The Green Mamba’s maiden voyage to the Thanda Safari Lodge (with me and Marian in the vehicle and Garry on the tracker seat) …
Garry driving the Mamba of the trailer …
3 Responses to “The GREEN MAMBA has arrived!”
Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News and commented:
sooooo cool….#saturdaymorning
Christian,
I am sure glad the Green Mamba is not a REAL Green Mamba. As you know, the real thing is major dangerous. Doing mission work in South Sudan some years ago, that snake was around but never seen one and hope not to ever. LOL
Mike Blake
>
YOU must be so proud, finallY, well done! What achievement.