The GREEN MAMBA has arrived!

THE GREEN MAMBA has arrived at Thanda House, but it is not a snake! It is the name of my new Land Rover Defender, which has been converted by a good friend of mine to a “Luxury & Photography Game Viewing Vehicle” – We named it Green Mamba 1 🙂 – more to follow soon …

 The Green Mamba getting a ride from Durban to Thanda …

 The Green Mamba’s maiden voyage to the Thanda Safari Lodge (with me and Marian in the vehicle and Garry on the tracker seat) …
 Garry driving the Mamba of the trailer …

    I am sure glad the Green Mamba is not a REAL Green Mamba. As you know, the real thing is major dangerous. Doing mission work in South Sudan some years ago, that snake was around but never seen one and hope not to ever. LOL

    Mike Blake

