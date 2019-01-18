Posted on by Christian Sperka

Imagine …

Imagine …

… you left your office for a short drive in nature

Imagine …

… you spend a warm summer evening on an open savanna

Imagine …

… a lite drizzle of rain and strong winds cool you down

and imagine …

… you watch a beautiful male Lion drinking, observing his surroundings and sleeping

Well, if you can imagine that then you shared one of my evenings this week 😊

Have a good weekend!

#Thandasafari @thandasafari #christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

5 Replies to “Imagine …”

  2. Love it all. Nancy.

    On Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 1:14 PM Christian Sperka Photography | Blog & Site | Custom Luxury Tours wrote:

    > Christian Sperka posted: “Imagine … … you left your office for a short > drive in nature Imagine … … you spend a warm summer evening on an open > savanna Imagine … … a lite drizzle of rain and strong winds cool you > down and imagine … … you watch a beautiful male” >

    Reply

  5. So beautiful pictures !

    Skickat från min iPhone

    18 jan. 2019 kl. 19:14 skrev Christian Sperka Photography | Blog & Site | Custom Luxury Tours <comment-reply@wordpress.com>:

    Christian Sperka posted: “Imagine … … you left your office for a short drive in nature Imagine … … you spend a warm summer evening on an open savanna Imagine … … a lite drizzle of rain and strong winds cool you down and imagine … … you watch a beautiful male”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s