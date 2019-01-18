Imagine …
… you left your office for a short drive in nature
Imagine …
… you spend a warm summer evening on an open savanna
Imagine …
… a lite drizzle of rain and strong winds cool you down
and imagine …
… you watch a beautiful male Lion drinking, observing his surroundings and sleeping
Well, if you can imagine that then you shared one of my evenings this week 😊
Have a good weekend!
5 Replies to “Imagine …”
Wishful thinking but don’t think it’s happening 😦 !
Love it all. Nancy.
Thanks. We have the rain but not the rest. Kathy
Great photos as always!
So beautiful pictures !
