CLOUDED LEOPARD WEEK

I am featuring a species per week on my social media channels. Here is a summary of the last week’s posts (and some blog bonus images). I hope you enjoy some of my favorite Clouded Leopard pictures :-).

The Clouded Leopard (Neofelis) is considered to form an evolutionary link between the big cats (Pantherinae) and the small cats (Felinae). It represents the smallest of the big cats, but despite its name, it is not closely related to the Leopard. Compared to body size it has the longest canine teeth of any cat and unlike all other big cats it can purr.

Clouded Leopards are my favorite animal 🙂

