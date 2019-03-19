It has been a while since I reported on my blog and social media channels about the INKANYISO crèche in rural Zululand to which many of my friends around the word have contributed so generously (donation funds).

I visited the crèche today.

The teacher and the kids were not at the crèche as they are currently on school holidays.

As always, a few kids from the neighborhood swarmed in as soon as I flew my drone. They love the little flying machine. I have to take off and land at least five times before they are satisfied with the performance.

The fence is now finished and is looking very good. Thanks to Thanda Safari for all the fence materials. From my donation funds I was able to pay for the gates and for the required labour.

I also delivered and installed a new wall mounted white board, small white boards and pens for the children, some educational posters and new brooms to keep the place tidy (all of this was also paid using some of the donation funds).

We are currently getting quotes for roof gutters to capture rain water for the crèche. I will also get two chains and locks for the gates and I will order some colorful Inkanyiso Crèche signs. I have still some donation fund money left to help with these expenses.

And I have still a few more projects in mind to help the crèche 🙂

This is a list of some of the items:

– A Jungle Gym

– Daily meal (breakfast) allowances for the kids

– Small sound system (battery operated with solar charger) to play music

– Teacher’s table and shelves for the staff room

– Teaching materials (on-going)

– Rails to hang up paper/maps

– Floor files

I will visit again as soon as the school term has started and deliver some presents which I got from one of my recent guests at Thanda (for kids and the teacher).

Thanks to so many of you who contributed to the project and thank to Thanda Management and Sbu Mlambo (Thanda Community Liaison Officer) for all the support.

I will keep you updated about the progress!

DONATIONS WELCOME …

Many of my friends around the world have already helped with donations of useful materials and with money donations to buy various things. Thanks a lot.

If any of you – wherever you live in the world – would also like to help with a donation then please contact me at christian@sperka.com or via WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. I have bank accounts in Europe, USA and South Africa and I also have a PayPal account. So transferring any funds would be simple and would not cost a lot. Even the smallest contribution will be very much appreciated.

Be assured that 100% of whatever is donated will be used to pay for crèche projects.