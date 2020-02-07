MAMMAL FRIDAY – SLEEPING LION

Last night I was at the right place at the right time!

I was able to take this ‘fairy tail’ picture of one of our male Lions at one of Thanda Safari’s waterholes.

An hour later the skies opened and we got 50mm of much needed rain.

When I got home I very much resembled a drowned, but happy, rat.

Enjoy your weekend

