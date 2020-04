I spent this morning on the savanna and a nearby waterhole.

It was a beautiful morning and I got some good shots of small and large creatures 😊

This is a short video slideshow with the images.

Enjoy them, stay home and stay safe!

For the complete video go to https://youtu.be/sRVoehLYDHk

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari