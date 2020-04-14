Posted on by Christian Sperka

STAY-AT-HOME TUESDAY

These two juvenile Lions are part of a group of six youngsters (3 females and 3 males) which have formed a new pride structure in the western part of the reserve.

Their mothers have separated themselves because they are either pregnant or have already given birth to new litters.

The two dominant males on the Thanda are not related to these youngsters. It is therefore in these young Lions’ interest – especially the males – to stay out of the way of the male coalition.

The only real constant in Lions’ family structures is the constant change!

Stay home and stay safe.

All six …

#Thandasafari @thandasafari #christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

One Reply to “STAY-AT-HOME TUESDAY”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.